Romania's Halep to participate in exhibition match in Adelaide within Adelaide International Rally for Resilience

Romania's Halep to participate in exhibition match in Adelaide within Adelaide International Rally for Resilience. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep and German tennis player Angelique Kerber will participate in an exhibition double match, alongside special guests, in Adelaide on Sunday, informed the organisers of the WTA tournament - 2020 Adelaide International, which kicks off Monday. The exhibition double match is included within "The Adelaide International Rally for Resilience,'' and event meant to raise funds in support of the victims of the bushfires in Australia. The tickets will be put up for sale at the price of 40 AUD. Simona Halep, WTA's 3rd, will be the second seed of the WTA tournament in Adelaide, which will also see the participation of Australian Ashleigh Barty (WTA's 1st), Czech Petra Kvitova (WTA's 7th), Swiss Belinda Bencic (WTA's 8th), Dutch Kiki Bertens (WTA's 9th). Halep is training these days with her Australian tennis coach Darren Cahill in Adelaide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]