January 9, 2020

PM Orban meets EC President von der Leyen, discuss new EU budget, Green Deal, CVM
Jan 9, 2020

AGERPRES special correspondent Dana Piciu reports: Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is set to have a meeting on Thursday with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss, among other things, the EU budget and the Green Deal. "This is an excellent opportunity to talk about the positive developments in Romania with the President of the European Commission, about Romania being a serious partner, a responsible partner, committed to reach the EU objectives and implement the regulations adopted by the European institutions. It will also be an opportunity to discuss very important matters concerning the EU future, the new EU budget, as we really want the cohesion policy to receive the same amount of attention, and also the agricultural policy. Moreover, with regard to the Green Deal, we want a special attention to be given to every country and also financial support so that every country in the EU will be able to reach the Green Deal objectives, as this is a very important project of the European Commission," specified the Prime Minister at a press conference he held jointly with the President of the European Commission, before their meeting. He added he will present the objectives of Romania in respect to the country's Schengen accession aspirations and also those related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) so that the CVM might be concluded as soon as possible. "Things are quite clear. Important events took place in Romania that changed our country profoundly and the realities in the country for the better. It is also very clear that both the Romanian President and the Government in Bucharest are deeply committed to reaching the abovementioned objectives," said the PM. In her turn, the President of the European Commission stated that she will also use the opportunity to discuss with the Romanian official about his plans regarding economy and justice reform. The European Commission supports you and we have already started to discuss the topics of common interest, be it the Green Deal or the development of economy. Moreover, we will discuss how the European Union can prepare itself for the digital era and I count on Romania's support in this field since you have a great reputation in this area, said Ursula von der Leyen. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

