Affidea Buys Medical Imaging Clinic In Cluj; Reaches 37 Centers In Romania. Affidea Romania, the largest player on the local medical imaging services market, has acquired CT Clinic, a local operator in Cluj-Napoca, specialized in PET/ CT investigations (a cancer diagnosis method– ed.n). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]