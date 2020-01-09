 
PSD: PNL's intention regarding snap elections, biggest electoral farce
The Social Democrats (PSD) claim that snap elections represent "the biggest electoral farce, by which the PNL [National Liberal Party] is trying to avoid the consequences of annulling the pension and wage increases." "The PNL's intention to call for snap elections before the date of September 1, 2020 represents the biggest electoral farce prepared by a political party after the Revolution of 1989. The statements in the last period of the PNL representatives indicate the fact that the real purpose of the early elections is to obtain the vote of citizens before the term where the Government should increase the pension point and the wages in education, according to the laws in force, adopted during the PSD government," a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by the Social Democrats informs. According to the PSD, "the only reason that explains the insistence regarding early elections is that thusly the PNL could obtain a blank check from the citizens, which would later allow it to annul the pension and wage increases without bearing the electoral cost of such a raise."AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

