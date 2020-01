Six New Malls and Shopping Centers Opened in 2019, Four Expanded in Romania



The year 2019 came with six new shopping centers or retail parks and four major expansions. The first mall in Sibiu was inaugurated last year and Iulius opened the Iulius Town complex in Timisoara, which includes office buildings and a (...)