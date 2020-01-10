 
January 10, 2020

President Iohannis to meet PM Orban for talks
Jan 10, 2020

President Iohannis to meet PM Orban for talks.

President Klaus Iohannis is welcoming Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace today at 11:00hrs to possibly discuss the opportunity for triggering early elections. At a news conference on Thursday, Iohannis said early elections are possible. "I think they are possible and I will get involved in promoting the idea of early elections. Yes, I want early elections," said Iohannis, pointing out that the meeting with the prime minister will take place "before meal time." He said that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban also wants early elections, adding that he is satisfied with the government's activity. He was also asked if he would suggest Orban to step down if the Social Democratic Party (PSD) doesn't table a motion of censure. "That is a question that we have not discussed. It is obvious that in order to reach the early election stage there is the constitutional provision for the government to be dismissed or to withdraw and after that for two failed attempts to form a new government to happen. The censure motion is an obvious way to initiate the process. These issues I will discuss with the prime minister and others. As early as tomorrow, at Cotroceni, I will have talks with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and we will address these questions," said Iohannis. He added that he was pleased with the government's work. "I believe that at this moment Ludovic Orban is the best solution for a prime minister, either full-time or interim premier," he said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
