BT Analyst: Romania Exports, Imports To See Annual Average Growths Of 5.5% And 6.9% In 2020-2022

BT Analyst: Romania Exports, Imports To See Annual Average Growths Of 5.5% And 6.9% In 2020-2022. Banca Transilvania economists expect the gap between Romanian imports and exports to soften due to domestic economic policies and the depreciation of the leu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]