Romanian PM Ludovic Orban agreement with president on early general elections. Romanian Liberal PM Ludovic Orban, who is forced to govern without a clear majority in a Parliament dominated by Social Democrats, is moving towards early elections. He said on Friday he and President Klaus Iohannis have convened to organise early elections, which both see as the best solution for Romania. [Read the article in HotNews]