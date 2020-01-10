 
January 10, 2020

IntMin Vela: Romania needs pilots, both for SMURD and for commercial aviation
IntMin Vela: Romania needs pilots, both for SMURD and for commercial aviation.

In order to meet Romania's need for pilots, beside the option of retired pilots returning to service, there is also the alternative of co-opting young people into joining such a rewarding profession, Interior Minister Marcel Vela declared, on Friday, in western Timisoara. The minister stressed that it is not just about his recent proposal to extend the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) aeromedical services and at night, which required the recall of four retired pilots, but also from commercial aviation. In order to meet the need, Marcel Vela stated that he proposed a collaboration on the aeromedical area and with the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). "Calling up reservist pilots is an emergency solution. Especially as more helicopters will be purchased in the future, when more personnel will be trained, to collaborate with the MApN on the aeromedical area, that can provide support with both helicopters and army pilots, is a solution. (...) In addition to these measures, there is also the solution, the option of attracting as many young people as possible, giving them a career opportunity with benefits and everything related to the advantages of such a profession that Romania needs. We need to acknowledge that Romania needs pilots. It is easy to put pilots or the pilots' pensions against the wall, but for now pilots save people and we do not easily find those who have 1,000 flight hours. We therefore have to find a balance with calm, wisdom, diplomacy and everything related to rendering this action transparent," detailed Marcel Vela. The Interior Minister said that none of the four retired pilots who agreed to return to work for SMURD air services did not apply for both a pension and salary, but said they want to "serve the country". However, Marcel Vela believes that these pilots should also be financially motivated, just as the measure should be applied to all pilots, given the very strong competition that exists in this workforce area, the main competitor being the private companies that carry out commercial flights and which were chosen by several pilots from MApN or the Interior Ministry (MAI). Minister Marcel Vela reiterated, in response to the press, that he wants places for take-off and landing of the SMURD aircraft authorized in all the counties, both during daytime and at night.AGERPRES(RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

