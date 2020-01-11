President Iohannis sends his condolences for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman



President Klaus Iohannis has sent a condolences message on Twitter for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said. "My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the Sultanate of Oman for the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, whose leadership brought prosperity to his people and who worked hard for peace and stability in the region," reads the President's message. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman passed away on Friday evening, at the age of 79, official media in Oman informed on Saturday, with three days of official mourning being declared, according to Reuters. Qaboos bin Said al Said has ruled this state of the Persian Gulf since 1970. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State)