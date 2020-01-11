Monsignor Aurel Perca - new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest

Monsignor Aurel Perca - new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest. Monsignor Aurel Perca, who was appointed by Pope Francis as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, was invested on Saturday within a solemn Holy Mass officiated in the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. Through this celebration His Excellency Aurel Perca took possession of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest from Monsignor Ioan Robu. "Perhaps now you expect me to expound the pastoral plan for my future pastor service of the Archdiocese of Bucharest. This is not the time for pastoral programmes and plans. I want to gradually get myself involved in the life of the Archdiocese, to get to know my flock by placing myself in the obedience of the beautiful tradition of the local church about which I can say today that it is the flock the Lord entrusted me to lead. (...) I am aware of the hardships of the vast territory of the Archdiocese. I share the concerns of many parish priests who perceive the changes of time and the social, economic and political changes amplified by progress (...) in the area of communications. We often hear that we are in a period of transition and it's not easy to see a way out, but in terms of experiencing faith there are no periods of transitions, we have a well-defined path mentioned in the the Gospels and by the Good Shepherd that indicates our course. That is why my heart is full of hope that through the help of God we can change many things for the better," Monsignor Aurel Perca said. The event was attended by several thousand believers and over 200 priests, two cardinals, 24 Catholic bishops, civil and political authorities, including Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, Presidential Advisor Sergiu Nistor, President of the Federation of the Jewish Communities in Romania Aurel Vainer, representatives of the embassies and knights of the Order of Malta. Dozens of believers were able to watch the event on a huge screen placed in front of the "St. Joseph" Cathedral. Pope Francis accepted on 21 November 2019 the renunciation Office of Monsignor Ioan Robu and appointed at the helm of the Roman-Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest Monsignor Aurel Perca, who served as Auxiliary Bishop in the Diocese of Iasi. Monsignor Ioan Robu, who renounced his office after having reached the canonical age of 75 years, will become Metropolitan Archbishop Emeritus. The new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, Monsignor Aurel Perca is 68 years old and was born in Sabaoani, Neamt County. He has been a priest since 1979 and was consecrated as bishop in 1999, in the new Roman-Catholic Cathedral in Iasi. His episcopal motto is "In caritate radicati et fundati!" - "Being rooted and grounded in love" which is an excerpt from the Letter of St. Apostle Paul to the Ephesians (3:17). AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian gendarmes' mission in Afghanistan ends Bucharest, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Fourteen Romanian gendarmes, who participated for almost 6 months in the NATO mission to advise Afghan public order and security forces, returned home on Sunday. In the nearly six months in Afghanistan, the Romanian gendarmes have successfully carried out dozens (...)



AgriMin Oros: We allocate land to young farmers Cluj-Napoca, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, told a Sunday's press conference that young farmers will benefit this year, for the first time, from land leased by the State Domains Agency (ADS). "For the first time, in 2020, for the young (...)



PSD's Ciolacu: Lack of analyses at central level after elections - big mistake Calarasi, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - The acting chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that a big mistake made by the social democrats was the lack, at central level, of analyses after the elections, assuring that this will not happen this year. "After many discussions with (...)



Crown Custodian Margareta:Late Sultan of Oman - one of the most influential peace promoters in the region Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta and Prince Radu underscored that Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, who passed away on Friday evening, "has been one of the most important leaders of the Muslim world, with a reign which stretched for over a half of century." "His (...)



SNSPA Rector Pricopie meets IMF Managing Director Georgieva in Washington Rector of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Remus Pricopie met in Washington on Friday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. According to a SNSPA release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the discussions (...)



President Iohannis sends his condolences for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman President Klaus Iohannis has sent a condolences message on Twitter for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said. "My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the Sultanate of Oman for the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, (...)



Romania's Tig advances to women's singles final at ITF tournament in Bendigo Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Saturday for the women's singles final of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia), with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Ankita Raina (India), with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Tig (aged 25, WTA's 113th), main seed, managed to win after (...)

