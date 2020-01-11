Crown Custodian Margareta:Late Sultan of Oman - one of the most influential peace promoters in the region

Crown Custodian Margareta:Late Sultan of Oman - one of the most influential peace promoters in the region. Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta and Prince Radu underscored that Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, who passed away on Friday evening, "has been one of the most important leaders of the Muslim world, with a reign which stretched for over a half of century." "His Majesty Crown Custodian Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu were saddened to hear about the death of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said. His Late Majesty was one of the most important leaders of the Muslim world, with a reign that stretched for over a half a century. Sultan Qaboos graduated the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom and ascended the throne of the Sultanate of Oman in 1970. In the five decades of reign, the sovereign remarked himself as one of the most influential peace promoters in the region, and his country has known an extraordinary modernization and development process," reads the message posted on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania. According to the quoted source, Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta sent a letter on Sunday morning on behalf of Romania's Royal House to the new sovereign of the Sultanate of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said. Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman passed away on Friday evening, at the age of 79, official media in Oman informed on Saturday, with three days of official mourning being declared, according to Reuters. According to AFP, the Government in Muscat announced that Haitham bin Tariq al Said, cousin of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, has been sworn in as the new sovereign of Oman. The new Sultan of Oman pledged to continue the foreign non-interference policy of his predecessor. "We will follow the path of the late sultan," Haitham bin Tariq said in his first public speech which was broadcast on state television, according to AFP. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian gendarmes' mission in Afghanistan ends Bucharest, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Fourteen Romanian gendarmes, who participated for almost 6 months in the NATO mission to advise Afghan public order and security forces, returned home on Sunday. In the nearly six months in Afghanistan, the Romanian gendarmes have successfully carried out dozens (...)



AgriMin Oros: We allocate land to young farmers Cluj-Napoca, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, told a Sunday's press conference that young farmers will benefit this year, for the first time, from land leased by the State Domains Agency (ADS). "For the first time, in 2020, for the young (...)



PSD's Ciolacu: Lack of analyses at central level after elections - big mistake Calarasi, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - The acting chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that a big mistake made by the social democrats was the lack, at central level, of analyses after the elections, assuring that this will not happen this year. "After many discussions with (...)



Monsignor Aurel Perca - new Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Monsignor Aurel Perca, who was appointed by Pope Francis as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, was invested on Saturday within a solemn Holy Mass officiated in the "St. Joseph" Cathedral in Bucharest. Through this celebration His Excellency Aurel Perca took possession of the (...)



SNSPA Rector Pricopie meets IMF Managing Director Georgieva in Washington Rector of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) Remus Pricopie met in Washington on Friday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. According to a SNSPA release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, the discussions (...)



President Iohannis sends his condolences for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman President Klaus Iohannis has sent a condolences message on Twitter for the passing away of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said. "My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the Sultanate of Oman for the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, (...)



Romania's Tig advances to women's singles final at ITF tournament in Bendigo Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Saturday for the women's singles final of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia), with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Ankita Raina (India), with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Tig (aged 25, WTA's 113th), main seed, managed to win after (...)

