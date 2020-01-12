PSD's Ciolacu: Lack of analyses at central level after elections - big mistake

PSD's Ciolacu: Lack of analyses at central level after elections - big mistake. Calarasi, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - The acting chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said that a big mistake made by the social democrats was the lack, at central level, of analyses after the elections, assuring that this will not happen this year. "After many discussions with the secretary general, we have decided that we will not intervene in the county organizations. (...) The decisions belong to the organization, the results belong to the organization, both successes and failures. It was a big mistake, and I admit it without any restraint, the lack, at central level, of analyses after elections," Ciolacu said on Sunday, at the Conference of the PSD Calarasi County Organization for designating county delegates to February's national congress. He added that things will not be the same in this year's local and parliamentary elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]