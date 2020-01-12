AgriMin Oros: We allocate land to young farmers

AgriMin Oros: We allocate land to young farmers. Cluj-Napoca, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, told a Sunday's press conference that young farmers will benefit this year, for the first time, from land leased by the State Domains Agency (ADS). "For the first time, in 2020, for the young farmers, in addition to the money allocated to this support program, we will try to allocate 50 hectares of farmland, which we have identified in the lease contracts that expire this year and which will no longer be extended. We consider it very important that this land also benefit those who fall in this category of young farmers, taking into account the aging phenomenon of farmers and the workforce in agriculture," said Adrian Oros. He mentioned that the ADS manages 319,390 ha, the land of the Romanian state, out of which 111,640 ha are measured. "We also have 230,000 ha of leased area, of which no ha for young farmers," said Adrian Oros. According to him, the royalties obtained from these leased plots of land, which he says are "ridiculous", will be modified, ranging between 300 and 800 kg wheat / ha, given that 10,000 - 12,000 kg of wheat / ha are obtained. "There are plots leased to companies from EU and non-EU countries, which are also beneficiaries of subsidies," added Minister Adrian Oros. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]