Polymetallic deposits, an asset of Romania in the economic battle of the future
Jan 12, 2020
Polymetallic deposits, an asset of Romania in the economic battle of the future.
By Edwig Ban The global economic structure is rapidly adapting to the changes required by the creation of a clean technological climate, but also to the economic revolution, which encompasses all sectors of industry and social life. Already, in the world the competition between the big (...)
[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]