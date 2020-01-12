Tariceanu: I urge PM not to sacrifice Romania's stability, economic growth for relatively petty political purpose

Tariceanu: I urge PM not to sacrifice Romania's stability, economic growth for relatively petty political purpose. Bucharest, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Party of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu urges Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "not to sacrifice Romania's stability and economic growth for a relatively petty political purpose" - the early elections. "I urge Prime Minister Orban not to sacrifice Romania's stability and economic growth for a relatively petty political purpose. He must trust Parliament and our ability to find a middle ground from which those who win are the Romanians and not a political party or another. Also, I ask the prime minister not to jeopardize the efforts and sacrifices we have made to obtain a majority to invest the Government," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Sunday. He notes that "the discussion for early elections intensifies, without explaining what the Romanians gain from this adventure." The ALDE leader argues that he does not want to believe "the rumors that, in fact, the purpose of these early elections is to secure a majority that then will stop that calendar of raising pensions and salaries or imposing an austerity program".AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]