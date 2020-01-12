 
January 12, 2020

Romania "closely monitors" situation after Iran acknowledged downing Ukrainian plane
Bucharest, Jan 12 /Agerpres/ - Romania "closely monitors" the situation, after Iran acknowledged that it had downed the Ukrainian plane, reads a message on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "Romania closely monitors the situation, after Iran has acknowledged that it downed the Ukrainian plane, and this also includes the monitoring of observance of the Vienna Convention, which regulates diplomatic relations and the freedom of assembly in the public space" - is the message of the MAE on the social network. Hundreds of students gathered in Tehran on Saturday evening in response to an invitation to pay tribute to the 176 victims of Ukrainian Boeing, most of them Iranians and Canadians, downed "by accident" on Wednesday by an Iranian missile. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday assumed "full responsibility" for downing the Ukrainian passenger plane, said Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the aerospace force of this ideological army, according to AFP and Reuters. The Boeing 737 of Ukraine Airlines International, went down on Wednesday morning minutes after it took off from Tehran. The 176 people on board, most of them Iranian and Canadian, have lost their lives. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

