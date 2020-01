Proinvest Pascani Seeks to Raise EUR30M with Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Proinvest Pascani Seeks to Raise EUR30M with Bond Issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Steel processing company Proinvest Pascani of entrepreneur Vasile Sandu is working on a EUR30 million bond issue to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as part of a EUR100 million investment program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]