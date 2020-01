Furniture Manufacturer Aramis Invest’s Revenue up 7% in 2019

Furniture Manufacturer Aramis Invest’s Revenue up 7% in 2019. Furniture manufacturer Aramis Invest in Baia Mare held by local entrepreneurs Vladimir Iacob and Marius Selescu ended 2019 with growth of 7% in revenue compared with the previous year, the data the company supplied show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]