January 13, 2020

PNL MPs early election plan excludes PM Orban resigning
Jan 13, 2020

National Liberal Party (PNL) floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman said on Monday that PNL's plan to set the early elections into motion excludes the option of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stepping down from office. "The prime minister has no reason to resign. Our plan excludes such option," Roman said after a meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau responding to whether or not Orban's resignation as the prime minister could pave the way for early elections. He added that the early elections represent a PNL promise of that will be fulfilled. "Everything promised by PNL in the election campaign will delivered, whether we are talking about special pensions, two-round mayoral elections, or the abolition of the Special Section. (...) Our request is wait a few days and we will deliver everything we have promised. There is the constitutional procedure of taking responsibility and there is also the procedure of emergency ordinances. There are things that PSD will not stomach," said Roman. He was asked whether the promises would be the subject of government taking responsibility for their fulfillment or passing an emergency ordinance to the same end. "We will not publicly disclose that. It was a discussion we had today at the Executive Bureau convention; the party leader, Raluca Turcan and myself as floor leader, we have been mandated (...) it was a discussion about early elections. Basically, the organization of the extraordinary session is linked to this step," Roman said. He also indicated that the earliest time for local elections will be May 24, and the latest July 14. "In a few days we will make the schedule public, because we also want an early general election," said Roman. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

