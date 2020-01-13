USR's Barna: Snap polls, a neccessary political step.
USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna on Monday reiterated his support for the organisation of snap polls, and also for the election of mayors in two rounds.
"The USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance remains consistent in the message that it has kept sending for the past two years: that Romania needs to elect its mayors in two rounds. This would be a natural and necessary - and we also think - an obligatory and moral return to the true meaning of representative democracy. We will continue to support this. In fact, we also included this topic in the protocol that we signed with Prime Minister Orban when his Cabinet was sworn in. With regard to early polls, we still have the same opinion - and we've also seen the statements made by the President and the PM - so that we wait for the necessary consultations to be held in the following days to be able to make new steps in that direction, for this is a political action that we think it's necessary if we want a majority in Parliament that will allow Romania to start these reforms that, unfortunately, for now, are possible if the Government takes responsibility," the USR leader said in a press statement released at the end of the meeting of the joint bureaus of USR and PLUS.
He added early polls are also necessary to balance political representation in the Legislative.
"We have a majority in Parliament that lost the people's support and that is only playing with the PNL Government right now, this is all that it does. (...) But we must balance political representation in the Romanian Parliament as soon as possible. And, in order to do that, we need early polls," he said.
Dan Barna brought to mind that the USR PLUS's Alliance proposal for PM is Dacian Ciolos.
Dragos Tudorache, who was designated technical coordinator of the Executive Committee of the USR PLUS Alliance on Monday specified that one of the objectives in the next interval is the alignment of the political programmes of the two political entities.
Tudorache also specified the members of the Alliance are "ready for snap polls, regardless when they are held."
