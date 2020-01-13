SportsMin Stroe to conduct thorough assessment of Romania getting ready to host EURO 2020 matches

SportsMin Stroe to conduct thorough assessment of Romania getting ready to host EURO 2020 matches. Minister of Youth and Sport Ionut Stroe told a news conference on Monday that he will conduct a thorough assessment of the latest developments in Romania getting ready to host fixtures in Bucharest of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. "On January 31, I convened the inter-ministerial committee and we will conduct a thorough assessment of the preparedness of each ministry on this committee to accomplishes its goal. I will be the first to put pressure on those who are working on these objectives now so that we may accomplish them by then. I am optimistic and I know what I am saying. In my latest conversations with the transport minister, he assured me that work on the railway linking the airport to the North Railway Station is in progress and that there are discussions to settle that dispute. As far as the stadiums are concerned, we will get there. So far we are at an optimal stage when considering the delay in starting the things," said Stroe. "We are trying to monitor all the works that are being done, especially those in the infrastructure area. We are trying to propose a quickened pace to all those who are working on achieving these goals. And I can assure you, at the level of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, that we will have the money for all these obligations and commitments that Romania has taken to host four matches of the European Football Championship," he added. Romania has won a bid to host four matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship at the National Arena in Bucharest City. EURO 2020, an anniversary edition that celebrates 60 years since the first European football championship, will take place June 12 - July 12 in 12 cities: Bucharest (Romania), Baku (Azerbaijan), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (UK), Munich (Germany), Budapest (Hungary), Rome (Italy), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), St. Petersburg (Russia), Glasgow (Scotland), and Bilbao (Spain). Bucharest will host three Group C and one round of 16 matches. The matches are scheduled for June 14, 18, 22 and 29, 2020. If qualified, Romania will play at least two matches in Bucharest. UEFA has called on the 12 host countries to provide four more stadiums living up to international standards for official training of the national sides. The four arenas that Romania has chosen to modernise are the Arcul de Triumf, Steaua, Rapid and Dinamo, but works only started on the first three. For legal reasons, the works on the Dinamo stadium are delayed to start, as the new arena will be built on another site, most likely to replace a velodrome there. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BT Analyst: Romania's GDP Growth Rate May Moderate To 3.5% In 2020 Romania’s economy could moderate its growth rate to 3.5% in 2020 from 4.2% in 2019, against the backdrop of rebalancing the economic policy through fiscal-budgetary consolidation, according to an analysis by lender Banca Transilvania.



LabMin Alexandru, private pension plan providers discuss pillar two pension plan returns Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru and providers of private pension plans have been discussing for some time the return on investment rates offered by privately managed pension plans. "This contribution to pillar two pensions remains with the account of the (...)



OMV Petrom's Total Hydrocarbon Production Grows In 4Q/2019 OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Tuesday in a stock market report that its total hydrocarbon production stood at 152,000 boe/day in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 150,000 boe/day in the third quarter of (...)



USR calls special state pensions unfair, vows to support action to repeal them Save Romania Union (USR) officials have announced supporting any political action aimed at repealing special state pensions. "Whether it is the passage of a bill in an extraordinary session, as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is now claiming it wants, or the National Liberal party (PNL) (...)



Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis Tuesday promulgated the law doubling children's allowances. On December 18, 2019, the Chamber of Deputies, as the deciding chamber, adopted the bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the doubling of children's allowances, with 179 votes "in (...)



Dragnea to Supreme Court: I have spent eight months in prison while being "completely innocent" Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea told the judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has spent eight months in the Rahova Penitentiary while being "completely innocent" and asked them to annul the sentence by which he was convicted to 3 years and 6 months (...)



Romania's natural population growth, negative in November 2019 Romania's natural population growth was negative in November 2019, while the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year was 72, by 25 fewer compared to October of the same year, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday. According to official (...)

