Macromex Eyes 4% Higher Turnover, Of RON750M, In 2020

Macromex Eyes 4% Higher Turnover, Of RON750M, In 2020. Macromex, one of the largest food distributors on the Romanian market, closed 2019 with a turnover of RON720 million (nearly EUR152 million), up 6% year-over-year, according to company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]