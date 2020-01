Moody’s: Romania To See One Of Highest Inflation Rates In CEE In 2020-2021



Moody’s: Romania To See One Of Highest Inflation Rates In CEE In 2020-2021.

International rating agency Moody's expects Romania to record one of the highest inflation rates in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), but the increases in the minimum wage will be among the lowest in the region, in 2020 and 2021.