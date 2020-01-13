Speaker Ciolacu, Ambassador Zuckerman meet to discuss project cooperation, Romania-US Strategic Partnership

Speaker Ciolacu, Ambassador Zuckerman meet to discuss project cooperation, Romania-US Strategic Partnership. Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu welcomed on Monday US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman on Monday to discuss co-operation under projects of mutual interest and making significant progress under the Romania-US Strategic Partnership. According to a press statement released by the Chamber, Ciolacu praised continuity in representation at an ambassadorial level, stressing that there is still a positive signal regarding the importance that Romania has with the US Administration. "We appreciate the smooth transition of the embassy leadership, which has allowed an uninterrupted representation of the US in Romania at an embassy level. It is a strong signal regarding the importance that the United States of America attaches to Romania, and also the personal commitment of Your Excellency to the major mission that has been entrusted to you. We wish you much success throughout the activity and wish you a pleasant stay in Romania!," Ciolacu is quoted as saying in the statement. The two officials said dialogue between the two countries should continue at the same accelerated pace as of late. "I can assure you of the whole friendship and openness to constructive co-operation, from the level of parliamentary dialogue, to supporting the relationships between our countries and co-operation under projects of mutual interest, as well as to making significant progresses under the Romania-US strategic partnership," said Ciolacu. He added that the Romanian Parliament is determined to contribute, according to its constitutional powers, to the creation of an environment that is friendly to business and investment by increasing the predictability and transparency of fiscal legislation and securing a stable and transparent legislative framework to the benefit of the national economy and investors. At the same time, Zuckerman is quoted as saying the United States of America is and will be Romania's best friend in the region and will provide the necessary support for deepening their strategic partnership both from a military point of view, as well as from an economic point of view and the rule of law. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BT Analyst: Romania's GDP Growth Rate May Moderate To 3.5% In 2020 Romania’s economy could moderate its growth rate to 3.5% in 2020 from 4.2% in 2019, against the backdrop of rebalancing the economic policy through fiscal-budgetary consolidation, according to an analysis by lender Banca Transilvania.



LabMin Alexandru, private pension plan providers discuss pillar two pension plan returns Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru and providers of private pension plans have been discussing for some time the return on investment rates offered by privately managed pension plans. "This contribution to pillar two pensions remains with the account of the (...)



OMV Petrom's Total Hydrocarbon Production Grows In 4Q/2019 OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Tuesday in a stock market report that its total hydrocarbon production stood at 152,000 boe/day in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 150,000 boe/day in the third quarter of (...)



USR calls special state pensions unfair, vows to support action to repeal them Save Romania Union (USR) officials have announced supporting any political action aimed at repealing special state pensions. "Whether it is the passage of a bill in an extraordinary session, as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is now claiming it wants, or the National Liberal party (PNL) (...)



Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis Tuesday promulgated the law doubling children's allowances. On December 18, 2019, the Chamber of Deputies, as the deciding chamber, adopted the bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the doubling of children's allowances, with 179 votes "in (...)



Dragnea to Supreme Court: I have spent eight months in prison while being "completely innocent" Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea told the judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has spent eight months in the Rahova Penitentiary while being "completely innocent" and asked them to annul the sentence by which he was convicted to 3 years and 6 months (...)



Romania's natural population growth, negative in November 2019 Romania's natural population growth was negative in November 2019, while the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year was 72, by 25 fewer compared to October of the same year, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday. According to official (...)

