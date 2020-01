Bucharest Stock Exchange Main Index BET Overshoots 10,000-Point Mark For First Time Since 2007

Bucharest Stock Exchange Main Index BET Overshoots 10,000-Point Mark For First Time Since 2007. Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main index BET overshot the 10,000-point mark on January 13, 2020, for the first time since October 2007, ZF has found from Bucharest Stock Exchange data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]