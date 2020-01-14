Kaufland To Invest EUR300M In Romania In 2020German retailer Kaufland, leader on the Romanian food trade sector with annual sales of over RON10 billion (EUR2.2 billion), will be investing nearly EUR300 million in the Romanian market in 2020, which is, according to ZF data, the biggest budget envisaged by the retailer in a single year, on (...)
Lockheed Martin, strong presence in the Romanian defense systemBy Jerom Bolt The Minister of National Defense (MApN), Nicolae Ciuca, met with Lockheed Martin company president Marillyn Hewson today. The discussions focused on the implementation of the programs of equipping the Romanian Army with equipment from the American company, the involvement of the (...)