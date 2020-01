Macromex Ends 2019 with 6% Growth in Revenue to RON720M

Macromex Ends 2019 with 6% Growth in Revenue to RON720M. Macromex, one of the largest food wholesalers in Romania, ended 2019 with 720 million lei (some EUR152 million) revenue, 6% higher than in 2018, the data supplied by the company show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]