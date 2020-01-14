 
Romania's natural population growth, negative in November 2019
Romania's natural population growth, negative in November 2019.

Romania's natural population growth was negative in November 2019, while the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year was 72, by 25 fewer compared to October of the same year, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday. According to official statistics, in November 2019 as many as 15,171 children were born, by 3,059 fewer than in October 2019, and the number of deaths rose to 20,696, by 314 fewer deaths compared to the reference period. In November 2019, the natural population growth was negative, the number of deaths exceeded that of live births by 5,525 people. At the same time, the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year registered in November 2019 was 72 children, down 25 compared to October of the same year. Compared to November 2018, in November 2019, the number of live births was 2,234, and the number of people who died was down 1,218. At the same time, the natural population growth was negative both in November 2019 (-5,525 persons) and in November 2018 (-8,977 persons), while the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year was by 26 lower than the one registered in November 2018. In November 2019, the number of marriages was by 883 lower than in the same month of the previous year. Under final court rulings and in compliance to Law no. 202/2010, there were 335 fewer divorces in November 2019 than in November 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

