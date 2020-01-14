Dragnea to Supreme Court: I have spent eight months in prison while being "completely innocent"

Dragnea to Supreme Court: I have spent eight months in prison while being "completely innocent". Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea told the judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has spent eight months in the Rahova Penitentiary while being "completely innocent" and asked them to annul the sentence by which he was convicted to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC). Dragnea was brought on Tuesday morning from the Rahova Penitentiary to the headquarters of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, where an extraordinary appeal against the conviction decision introduced by the former PSD leader was judged. In the courtroom, Dragnea stated that he was innocent and asked to be acquitted. "I would like to mention to two things. First, a lie - the DNA [the National Anticorruption Department] statement that I knew Adriana Botorogeanu and Anisa Stoica, that they were working at the DGASPC, but they were actually coming to the party, a lie like many others used by DNA. (...) I strongly believe that I am completely innocent and I have spent eight months in the Rahova penitentiary while being innocent. That is why I did not pay the damage, because I didn't think it was normal to pay for a deed that I did not commit. It remains at your discretion whether I will remain innocent in prison or you order my release," Dragnea told the magistrates. Liviu Dragnea's lawyer, Flavia Teodosiu, explained that the deed the former PSD leader is accused of is not stipulated by the criminal law, referring to provisions of the Labor Code, with reference to how the Floarea Alesu should have penalised the two employees at DGASPC Teleorman. The court decision on the appeal filed by Dragnea is pending. The High Court of Cassation and Justice on 27 May 2019 sentenced Liviu Dragnea to three years and 6 months in prison for instigating to abuse of office in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC). The Supreme Court maintained in the case of then PSD leader Liviu Dragnea the sentence enforced by the court of first instance. The conviction decision was made by four of the five members of the panel, one of the judges having a separate opinion, in the sense of referring the case to the first instance court for retrial, on the grounds that that panel from the first instance should have been specialized in corruption offenses.AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - authors: Simona Iacob, Bogdan Gabaroi, editors: Maria Voican, Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Riskiest Sectors for Banks: Real Estate, Construction and Industry Construction and real estate companies continue to carry the highest credit risk, despite having seen the highest decline in the non-performing loan ratio in the past year.



Electric Plus Bacau Expects 20% Rise in Revenue to RON160M in 2020 Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus has ended its best year ever, says owner Adrian Garmacea.



Vastint Seeks to Buy More Land in Romania, Considers Tutunul Romanesc Site Swedish developer Vastint, which built the Business Garden Bucharest office complex in the Orhideelor area and is now working on Timpuri Noi Square project, is considering new acquisitions on the local market.



Transport Minister Bode: From now on, company managers will be appointed based on competence criteria Managers of companies subordinated to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) will be appointed based on competence criteria and on the true principles of corporate governance, the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, on Tuesday, (...)



Kaufland To Invest EUR300M In Romania In 2020 German retailer Kaufland, leader on the Romanian food trade sector with annual sales of over RON10 billion (EUR2.2 billion), will be investing nearly EUR300 million in the Romanian market in 2020, which is, according to ZF data, the biggest budget envisaged by the retailer in a single year, on (...)



dm drogerie markt Continues Expansion In Bucharest, Opens New Store In Victoriei Square German retailer dm drogerie markt, present on the Romanian market for over a decade, has recently opened a store in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, on the ground floor of an apartment block.



Lockheed Martin, strong presence in the Romanian defense system By Jerom Bolt The Minister of National Defense (MApN), Nicolae Ciuca, met with Lockheed Martin company president Marillyn Hewson today. The discussions focused on the implementation of the programs of equipping the Romanian Army with equipment from the American company, the involvement of the (...)

