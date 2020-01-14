 
Romaniapress.com

January 14, 2020

USR calls special state pensions unfair, vows to support action to repeal them
Jan 14, 2020

USR calls special state pensions unfair, vows to support action to repeal them.

Save Romania Union (USR) officials have announced supporting any political action aimed at repealing special state pensions. "Whether it is the passage of a bill in an extraordinary session, as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is now claiming it wants, or the National Liberal party (PNL) government taking responsibility for a piece of legislation, special state pensions must be repealed because they are unfair, iniquitous and defying millions of state pensioners who draw pensions against the principle of contribution," USR said Tuesday in a Facebook post. According to the post, for over two years, USR has made every effort in Parliament to repeal the special pensions, pointing to two bills submitted in September 2017 and October 2017. The first one concerned the special pensions of lawmakers, while the second one provides for the repeal of seven categories of special state pensions and capping pensions of magistrates and service people. USR says another emergency is the two-round mayoral elections. "Despite the repeated requests of the USR lawmakers, the majority controlled by the PSD in the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies refused at the end of the last session to put the USR bill on the agenda of the plenary session. If an extraordinary session is convened, the matter must also be addressed, and politicians from all parties will have the opportunity to show, by vote, whether or not they fear their own voters." USR also calls for the unblocking of the citizens' initiative "No convicts in public offices." "Keeping it concealed by the same majority controlled by the PSD is nothing more that defying the over one million Romanians who have signed for purging the political class of convicts permanently," says USR. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Riskiest Sectors for Banks: Real Estate, Construction and Industry Construction and real estate companies continue to carry the highest credit risk, despite having seen the highest decline in the non-performing loan ratio in the past year.

Electric Plus Bacau Expects 20% Rise in Revenue to RON160M in 2020 Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus has ended its best year ever, says owner Adrian Garmacea.

Vastint Seeks to Buy More Land in Romania, Considers Tutunul Romanesc Site Swedish developer Vastint, which built the Business Garden Bucharest office complex in the Orhideelor area and is now working on Timpuri Noi Square project, is considering new acquisitions on the local market.

Transport Minister Bode: From now on, company managers will be appointed based on competence criteria Managers of companies subordinated to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) will be appointed based on competence criteria and on the true principles of corporate governance, the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, on Tuesday, (...)

Kaufland To Invest EUR300M In Romania In 2020 German retailer Kaufland, leader on the Romanian food trade sector with annual sales of over RON10 billion (EUR2.2 billion), will be investing nearly EUR300 million in the Romanian market in 2020, which is, according to ZF data, the biggest budget envisaged by the retailer in a single year, on (...)

dm drogerie markt Continues Expansion In Bucharest, Opens New Store In Victoriei Square German retailer dm drogerie markt, present on the Romanian market for over a decade, has recently opened a store in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, on the ground floor of an apartment block.

Lockheed Martin, strong presence in the Romanian defense system By Jerom Bolt The Minister of National Defense (MApN), Nicolae Ciuca, met with Lockheed Martin company president Marillyn Hewson today. The discussions focused on the implementation of the programs of equipping the Romanian Army with equipment from the American company, the involvement of the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |