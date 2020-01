BT Analyst: Romania’s GDP Growth Rate May Moderate To 3.5% In 2020

BT Analyst: Romania’s GDP Growth Rate May Moderate To 3.5% In 2020. Romania’s economy could moderate its growth rate to 3.5% in 2020 from 4.2% in 2019, against the backdrop of rebalancing the economic policy through fiscal-budgetary consolidation, according to an analysis by lender Banca Transilvania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]