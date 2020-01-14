 
PSD to convene extraordinary parliamentary meeting to repeal special state pensions
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has decided to convene an extraordinary parliamentary meeting for the last week of January to repeal special state pensions, PSD acting national chairman Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday. "Today, we have decided that PSD will convene an extraordinary session for the repeal of special pensions for the last week of January, and we strongly believe that from this moment there is no reason for the National Liberal Party (PNL) government not to implement the law promoted by PSD and promulgated today by the President of Romania to double the amount of child allowances," said Ciolacu at the end of a meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee at Parliament Palace in Bucharest. He added that on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting will be a bill to repeal special state pensions that the relevant specialist committees in the Chamber of Deputies debated in December. "We will exempt the service pensions of the servicepeople, which we do not see as special pensions," Ciolacu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

