dm drogerie markt Continues Expansion In Bucharest, Opens New Store In Victoriei Square. German retailer dm drogerie markt, present on the Romanian market for over a decade, has recently opened a store in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square, on the ground floor of an apartment block. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]