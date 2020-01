Finance Minister Plans To Cut Salaries Of CEC Bank And EximBank CEOs

Finance Minister Plans To Cut Salaries Of CEC Bank And EximBank CEOs. Finance Minister Florin Citu said Tuesday he plans to cut the salaries of the heads of state-run lenders CEC Bank and EximBank, to nearly EUR5,800 (RON28,000) per month, from over EUR15,000 per month currently, according to Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]