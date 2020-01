Kaufland To Invest EUR300M In Romania In 2020

Kaufland To Invest EUR300M In Romania In 2020. German retailer Kaufland, leader on the Romanian food trade sector with annual sales of over RON10 billion (EUR2.2 billion), will be investing nearly EUR300 million in the Romanian market in 2020, which is, according to ZF data, the biggest budget envisaged by the retailer in a single year, on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]