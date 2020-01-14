|
Electric Plus Bacau Expects 20% Rise in Revenue to RON160M in 2020
Jan 14, 2020
Electric Plus Bacau Expects 20% Rise in Revenue to RON160M in 2020.
Bacau-based PVC trim, window rolling shades and garage door manufacturer Electric Plus has ended its best year ever, says owner Adrian Garmacea.
|
