Vastint Seeks to Buy More Land in Romania, Considers Tutunul Romanesc Site. Swedish developer Vastint, which built the Business Garden Bucharest office complex in the Orhideelor area and is now working on Timpuri Noi Square project, is considering new acquisitions on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]