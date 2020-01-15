 
Romaniapress.com

January 15, 2020

PSD, no proposal for new prime minister, should censure motion against Orban Gov't pass
Jan 15, 2020

PSD, no proposal for new prime minister, should censure motion against Orban Gov't pass.

Acting Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday evening, in a call-in with private broadcaster B1 TV, that in the event the Orban Government falls through censure motion and the Social Democrats will achieve another majority in Parliament, the PSD will not make the proposal for the prime minister. "It is the party's decision. We will see at the relevant time," said the PSD leader. Ciolacu stressed that his personal opinion is that it is not appropriate at the moment for the PSD to propose a new prime minister and added that, according to the Constitution, Romania's president is obliged to take note of the existence of a majority in Parliament and to designate a prime minister proposed by the respective majority. "Should the censure motion submitted by the PSD pass, another majority will be created at that moment," the acting chairperson of the PSD further mentioned.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania, Among EU Countries Seeing Biggest House Price Decreases After 2007 Crisis Between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019, rents increased steadily and house prices have fluctuated significantly in the European Union. Romania is among the European countries seeing the largest house price decreases after the financial crisis, Eurostat data showed (...)

Iohannis: Romania supports EU efforts, higher involvement in Middle East de-escalation Romania supports the efforts of the European Union - which needs to get more involved, of its strategic partners and of the international community to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, favor dialogue and seek sustainable solutions in the region, President Klaus Iohannis said on (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Romania's Ecologist Party (PER) comes into existence On January 16, 1990, the Ecologist Party of Romania (PER) was founded, under the leadership of Adrian Manolache, according to "Romania: data and facts. 1989-2009,'' published by AGERPRES in 2010. On April 20, 1990, a convention of the party's National Conference elected Otto Ernest Weber (...)

Romania Raises RON810M Selling Aug 2022 bonds at 3.66% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 810.8 million lei (EUR169.6 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.66%, central bank data showed.

UPDATE Government to assume responsibility for two-round mayoral elections The Government will assume responsibility for the two-round mayoral elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "In the discussions we had (...) we made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections," the Prime Minister (...)

President Iohannis: We will continue to take steps towards accession to Schengen area and eurozone President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that further action will be taken to ensure Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the eurozone.   "We will continue to take steps towards accession to the Schengen area, which will make a significant contribution to strengthening security for (...)

President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership Romania will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all Member States and European institutions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. "As a (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |