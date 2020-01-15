 
PM Orban: Romania today, known as distinctive voice in the world, indisputable fruit of culture
PM Orban: Romania today, known as distinctive voice in the world, indisputable fruit of culture.

Culture is the one that has always been at the forefront of the fight for freedom of the human spirit, it has inspired values, it has broadened the horizon of humankind to understand and overcome barriers raised by fears or prejudices, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban affirms in the message conveyed on Wednesday on National Culture Day. "The celebration of National Culture Day on January 15, the birth date of the great poet Mihai Eminescu, is the homage that the Romanian state brings to the Eminescian genius and the significance he had both in the later literary effervescence of our country and in the recognition of the national creation among the important values of the universal culture. I add my homage to his artistic stature and I welcome the celebration of the National Culture Day as a special identity moment. It is the culture that has always been at the forefront of the fight for freedom of the human spirit, has inspired the values, has expanded the horizon of humankind to understand and overcome barriers raised by fears or prejudices. It is the only identity testimony that no one can lose and the only tangible wealth of which humankind cannot be impoverished," Orban says in the message. The prime minister shows that "through the system of beliefs and values, through the preservation and safeguarding of the common elements, culture has brought endurance to the Romanian nation and made possible major political and social acts." "Romania today, with its ideals and values, known as a distinctive voice in the world, is an indisputable fruit of culture. The government I lead has ambitious projects in the field of culture, meant to contribute to the prominence of the Romanian cultural profile in the treasure of universal culture. I wish that the involvement with policies and resources in preserving heritage and in stimulating the artistic creation harmoniously respond to the talent of Romanian creators and passionate lovers of cultural creation. Nations live on as long as their culture is alive. I wish much inspiration and much success to Romania's artists!" Ludovic Orban conveys.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

