ALDE's Tariceanu: Romania's liberal movement can be further strengthened. Chairman of the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu believes that the Liberal movement in Romania can be strengthened in the future, emphasizing that in the 30 years since the recreation of the National Liberal Party (PNL) he has done everything in his power to stay true to the liberal ideas. "In my 30 years of service to liberalism I have done everything in my power to not betray the liberal ideas. In the '90s I was a strong advocate of a profound transformation of Romania 'through ourselves', then I led the first post-Revolution liberal government, the one that accomplished Romania's entry to the European Union and which brought a period of welfare for all Romanians. (...) The Liberal movement in Romania can be strengthened in the future. Today liberalism is no longer represented by just one party, as ALDE has also emerged on this scene. On the 30th anniversary of its recreation, I wish the National Liberal Party and all the Liberals 'Many Happy Returns'," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook. He also mentions that he has been both a simple party member and PNL Chairman, that he has been "inside, but also outside the party" because of supporting, but also sometimes being in disagreement with the party's decisions. "Because it is my belief that a Liberal is first and foremost a free man." Tariceanu goes on to say that in 2014 he has continued the liberal project. "My and my colleagues' ambition has been to make ALDE a continuator of Romanian conservative liberalism. Back then, just as now, I was aware that this will require a lot of work. However, I further believe that together with my ALDE colleagues we can achieve this goal," Tariceanu wrote. The ALDE leader credits the historical National Liberal Party led by the Bratianus with unmatched glory, because its name "is linked to the 1877 state independence, the establishment of the Kingdom of Romania and the accomplishment of the Greater Romania. The Liberals introduced the land reform, the organization of the unitary administration, and the most democratic Constitution - the one from 1923." He concludes by saying that "after the installation of the communist regime, most of the Liberal leaders were thrown in the communist jails and many paid with their life" their allegiance to their ideals. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]