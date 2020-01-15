 
Romaniapress.com

January 15, 2020

DefMin Ciuca on Middle East situation: Right now we have no reason to panic in Romania
Jan 15, 2020

DefMin Ciuca on Middle East situation: Right now we have no reason to panic in Romania.

Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated, in the context of the current situation in the Middle East and referring to the possible risks facing the Romanian territory, that right now Romania has no reason to panic. "The way in which the security situation develops is not mathematical, which is why I prefer not to give you figures, but I will tell you instead that what I wish for with all responsibility (...) is to calm down the public opinion and say that, right now, there is no reason for us to panic about what might happen. Of course, there is a risk, but the probability that something actually happen is a small one," said Nicolae Ciuca, during the hearing he had with Senate's joint committees for foreign affairs and defence, when the Senators asked him to asses the risk of unwanted events that might be facing the Romanian territory, in the context of the events in Iran and Iraq. Ciuca said the Romanian troops participating in NATO's training mission in Iraq were relocated. "The guarantees of security in such a theater of operations are in accordance with the specificity of the mission and all that it means assumption of the military profession and the specific elements of the mission they carry out. Regarding the Romanian troops specifically, they are part of NATO's training mission and they were relocated so that they are completely out of danger and their security is not threatened at the moment. Those who are part of the Coalition against Daesh are also carrying out their contingency plans, according to the elements established at Coalition level," Ciuca said. The Minister of Defence also gave the assurance on the occasion of the hearing that the first Patriot system, of the total seven, will become operational this year. "In terms of achieving the air defence capabilities in the Patriot system, I believe it's very important to mention that our analysis that we carried out some time ago proved to be very relevant for the threats we are witnessing today, and the Patriot system is precisely a capability designed to combat such threats. It will become operational - the first of the seven systems - this year and it will most definitely become part of the air defence system of Romania," said Ciuca. The ministers of foreign affairs and defence participated in a joint meeting of the committees for foreign affairs and defence of the Senate focusing the Middle East situation. AFERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania, Among EU Countries Seeing Biggest House Price Decreases After 2007 Crisis Between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019, rents increased steadily and house prices have fluctuated significantly in the European Union. Romania is among the European countries seeing the largest house price decreases after the financial crisis, Eurostat data showed (...)

Iohannis: Romania supports EU efforts, higher involvement in Middle East de-escalation Romania supports the efforts of the European Union - which needs to get more involved, of its strategic partners and of the international community to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, favor dialogue and seek sustainable solutions in the region, President Klaus Iohannis said on (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Romania's Ecologist Party (PER) comes into existence On January 16, 1990, the Ecologist Party of Romania (PER) was founded, under the leadership of Adrian Manolache, according to "Romania: data and facts. 1989-2009,'' published by AGERPRES in 2010. On April 20, 1990, a convention of the party's National Conference elected Otto Ernest Weber (...)

Romania Raises RON810M Selling Aug 2022 bonds at 3.66% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 810.8 million lei (EUR169.6 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.66%, central bank data showed.

UPDATE Government to assume responsibility for two-round mayoral elections The Government will assume responsibility for the two-round mayoral elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "In the discussions we had (...) we made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections," the Prime Minister (...)

President Iohannis: We will continue to take steps towards accession to Schengen area and eurozone President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that further action will be taken to ensure Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the eurozone.   "We will continue to take steps towards accession to the Schengen area, which will make a significant contribution to strengthening security for (...)

President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership Romania will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all Member States and European institutions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. "As a (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |