 
Romaniapress.com

January 15, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: Aegis Ashore system based in Deveselu is well integrated with NATO, functions perfectly
Jan 15, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: Aegis Ashore system based in Deveselu is well integrated with NATO, functions perfectly.

The Middle East crisis has confirmed the Deveselu-based missile defence system is "well integrated with NATO and functions perfectly," Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday. He participated in the joint meeting of the committees for foreign affairs and defence of the Senate, alongside Minister of Defence Nicolae Ciuca. The topic of the hearing in which the two ministers participated is the current developments in the Middle East. "There is also good news coming with this entire crisis, we can confirm that the Aegis Ashore missile defence system based in Deveselu is well integrated with NATO and functions perfectly. As NATO's Secretary-General showed publicly, and also during the discussion that me and the Prime Minister had with him at the headquarters of the North-Atlantic Alliance, I can tell you that the missile defence system, including the system in Deveselu, has been monitoring very well the ballistic missile attacks during this crisis," Aurescu said. According to him, the system "protects very well" the European allied territory. "As a first chief negotiator of the agreement that brought this system on Romanian territory, I cannot be but happy to see that the system works according to its parameters. We are also glad that we don't need to activate the system in respect to the use of interceptors activated in Deveselu. But the system does cover and protect very well the European allied territory," the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored. Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the Aegis Ashore system in Deveselu "is located on Romanian territory, being part of the North Atlantic Alliance's integrated system, with its purpose being to protect the allied space, which includes Romania." "We must underscore once again: the system is exclusively meant for defence purposes," the Minister of Defence pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania, Among EU Countries Seeing Biggest House Price Decreases After 2007 Crisis Between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019, rents increased steadily and house prices have fluctuated significantly in the European Union. Romania is among the European countries seeing the largest house price decreases after the financial crisis, Eurostat data showed (...)

Iohannis: Romania supports EU efforts, higher involvement in Middle East de-escalation Romania supports the efforts of the European Union - which needs to get more involved, of its strategic partners and of the international community to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, favor dialogue and seek sustainable solutions in the region, President Klaus Iohannis said on (...)

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Romania's Ecologist Party (PER) comes into existence On January 16, 1990, the Ecologist Party of Romania (PER) was founded, under the leadership of Adrian Manolache, according to "Romania: data and facts. 1989-2009,'' published by AGERPRES in 2010. On April 20, 1990, a convention of the party's National Conference elected Otto Ernest Weber (...)

Romania Raises RON810M Selling Aug 2022 bonds at 3.66% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 810.8 million lei (EUR169.6 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.66%, central bank data showed.

UPDATE Government to assume responsibility for two-round mayoral elections The Government will assume responsibility for the two-round mayoral elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "In the discussions we had (...) we made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections," the Prime Minister (...)

President Iohannis: We will continue to take steps towards accession to Schengen area and eurozone President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that further action will be taken to ensure Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the eurozone.   "We will continue to take steps towards accession to the Schengen area, which will make a significant contribution to strengthening security for (...)

President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership Romania will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all Member States and European institutions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. "As a (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |