ForMin Aurescu: Aegis Ashore system based in Deveselu is well integrated with NATO, functions perfectly. The Middle East crisis has confirmed the Deveselu-based missile defence system is "well integrated with NATO and functions perfectly," Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday. He participated in the joint meeting of the committees for foreign affairs and defence of the Senate, alongside Minister of Defence Nicolae Ciuca. The topic of the hearing in which the two ministers participated is the current developments in the Middle East. "There is also good news coming with this entire crisis, we can confirm that the Aegis Ashore missile defence system based in Deveselu is well integrated with NATO and functions perfectly. As NATO's Secretary-General showed publicly, and also during the discussion that me and the Prime Minister had with him at the headquarters of the North-Atlantic Alliance, I can tell you that the missile defence system, including the system in Deveselu, has been monitoring very well the ballistic missile attacks during this crisis," Aurescu said. According to him, the system "protects very well" the European allied territory. "As a first chief negotiator of the agreement that brought this system on Romanian territory, I cannot be but happy to see that the system works according to its parameters. We are also glad that we don't need to activate the system in respect to the use of interceptors activated in Deveselu. But the system does cover and protect very well the European allied territory," the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored. Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the Aegis Ashore system in Deveselu "is located on Romanian territory, being part of the North Atlantic Alliance's integrated system, with its purpose being to protect the allied space, which includes Romania." "We must underscore once again: the system is exclusively meant for defence purposes," the Minister of Defence pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]