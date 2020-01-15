Sibiu, shortlisted for European Best Destination 2020

Sibiu, shortlisted for European Best Destination 2020. Sibiu has been nominated to compete this year for the European best tourist destination 2020, after in 2007 it was the first city in Romania to become a European capital of culture and in 2019 it was Romania's first European gastronomic region, according to an official press statement released on Wednesday. The nomination of Sibiu was made by organisers of the competition "20 European Best Destinations 2020," EBD, a European association based in Brussels that aims to promote culture and tourism in Europe. Since 2009, EBD has been working with major tourism offices in Europe to reward and highlight the most visited destinations via its website and social networks. In partnership with the participating tourism offices and the EDEN (European Destinations of Excellence Network) Network it promotes a better understanding of the wealth, diversity and quality of European destinations, according to the Sibiu City Hall. Sibiu is being promoted as a unique destination in Europe, an authentic location that offers visitors something to everyone's taste, real and unique experiences, in a beautiful location. Due to the efforts of the local administration, Sibiu is renowned for is quality of life, being one of the most appreciated European cities by both residents and investors, start-ups and companies: its cathedrals, colorful houses, pastel buildings on Nicolae Balcescu Street, but also its many cultural institutions such as the Brukenthal Museum, quality events, unique places such as is the Bridge of Lies, bringing international fame to Sibiu, a city that is currently experiencing an increase in visibility and on social networks, being one of the locations that looks great on Instagram, according to the European Best Destinations Association - choosing Sibiu as nominee, inviting the city to participate in the competition. In the bid submitted, the Sibiu City Hall of Sibiu promotes five fortes of the tourist destination Sibiu: the historical centre with tourist attractions, the museums and churches of Sibiu, the events and tourist activities and the surroundings that make the city even more attractive. The competition runs from January 15 to February 5. The people of Sibiu and those who love the city are invited to vote on http://vote.ebdest.in/. You can vote from an IP address every seven days, therefore you can vote four times during this period, thus increasing the chances of Sibiu. Sibiu will compete against well-known tourist destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Rotterdam, Paris, Rome, Berlin, Madrid, Prague or Reykjavik. "By participating in this competition, Sibiu will stand a huge chance of growing in visibility, as the nominees are promoted by organisers in renowned publications in the tourism industry such as Vogue, Forbes, Huffpost, Daily Mail, Trip Adviser, Euro News, Lonely Planet, Independent, El Mundo, China Daily, Rue 89, Figaro Live, Travel + Leisure, Courrier International. I invite all those who love Sibiu to vote and to encourage Sibiu as a European tourist destination," says Sibiu Mayor Astrid Fodor. The destinations promoted by this platform enjoy a number of over 5 million visitors to the website and over 90,000 people who follow the platform's publications on social media. AGERPRES (RO-author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Eurostat: Romania, Among EU Countries Seeing Biggest House Price Decreases After 2007 Crisis Between 2007 and the third quarter of 2019, rents increased steadily and house prices have fluctuated significantly in the European Union. Romania is among the European countries seeing the largest house price decreases after the financial crisis, Eurostat data showed (...)



Iohannis: Romania supports EU efforts, higher involvement in Middle East de-escalation Romania supports the efforts of the European Union - which needs to get more involved, of its strategic partners and of the international community to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East, favor dialogue and seek sustainable solutions in the region, President Klaus Iohannis said on (...)



POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Romania's Ecologist Party (PER) comes into existence On January 16, 1990, the Ecologist Party of Romania (PER) was founded, under the leadership of Adrian Manolache, according to "Romania: data and facts. 1989-2009,'' published by AGERPRES in 2010. On April 20, 1990, a convention of the party's National Conference elected Otto Ernest Weber (...)



Romania Raises RON810M Selling Aug 2022 bonds at 3.66% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 810.8 million lei (EUR169.6 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.66%, central bank data showed.



UPDATE Government to assume responsibility for two-round mayoral elections The Government will assume responsibility for the two-round mayoral elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. "In the discussions we had (...) we made the decision to assume responsibility before Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections," the Prime Minister (...)



President Iohannis: We will continue to take steps towards accession to Schengen area and eurozone President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that further action will be taken to ensure Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the eurozone. "We will continue to take steps towards accession to the Schengen area, which will make a significant contribution to strengthening security for (...)



President Iohannis: We will contribute to strengthening European project based on honest and open partnership Romania will contribute to the strengthening of the European project based on an honest and open partnership with all Member States and European institutions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, at the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest. "As a (...)

