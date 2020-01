Teraplast Bistrita GM Buys RON40,000 Worth Of Company Shares

Teraplast Bistrita GM Buys RON40,000 Worth Of Company Shares. Alexandru Stanean, the general manager of construction materials and plastic materials manufacturer Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), said in a stock market announcement that he bought 138,518 shares in the company, at an average price of RON0.2888 per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]