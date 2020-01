Antitrust Body Looks Into Sabon Holdings Takeover By French Yves Rocher Group

Romania's Competition Council is looking into a transaction whereby Laboratoires de Biologie Végétale Yves Rocher plans to acquire Sabon Holdings, both companies being active on the Romanian cosmetics market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]