January 15, 2020

UPDATE President Iohanis: Gov't to shortly promote legislation for two-round mayoral elections
Jan 15, 2020

UPDATE President Iohanis: Gov't to shortly promote legislation for two-round mayoral elections.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the government will promote, "in a very short time," legislation for two-round mayoral elections. "I can tell you that, in a very short time, the government will promote legislation for two-round mayoral elections," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. However, he did not provide details on how the legislation will be promoted, adding that it will be up to the government to act. "The two-round mayoral elections will be promoted by the government in a very short time. I have said this: the two-round elections are the best solution. Obviously that is a matter that will then have to enter the legislative circuit and we will see how things turn out. (...) You will receive from the government the versions that they will promote. I do not think it is my part to tell you what the government will do," said Iohannis. About the announcement of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leadership that they will send a letter to Romania's external partners presenting their party's point of view on the Orban government's intention to initiate a change in electoral laws a few months before the elections, Iohannis said: "To each his own interpretation." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
