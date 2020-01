Bilka Steel Ends 2019 with 31% Growth in Revenue to RON655M

Bilka Steel Ends 2019 with 31% Growth in Revenue to RON655M. Brasov-based roofing systems manufacturer Bilka Steel of Horatiu Tepes posted 655 million lei (EUR138 million) revenue in 2019, a 31% increase on 2018. The 2020 target is to overshoot the RON750 million mark. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]