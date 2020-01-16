 
Romaniapress.com

January 16, 2020

Fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost take over Bucharest, along other 29 counties
Jan 16, 2020

Fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost take over Bucharest, along other 29 counties.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday morning issued several nowcasting Code Yellow for fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost for the Capital City of Bucharest and other 29 (out of 41) counties, valid in the next hours. According to the weather watchdog, by 11:00 am in Bucharest and the counties of Olt, Dolj, Mehedinti, Braila, Ialomita, Buzau, Prahova, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dambovita, Cluj, Alba, Covasna and the bottom area of the central counties of Brasov, Mures, Sibiu and Harghita fog is present, leading to a decline in visibility, below 200 m locally, and below 50 m in isolated areas. These zones will experience isolated layers of ice, glazed frost and hoarfrost from drizzle. Furthermore, until 10:00 am, similar phenomena will occur in the low area of the eastern counties of Bacau, Botosani, Suceava, Galati, Neamt, Vrancea, Iasi and Vaslui. By 9:00 am, the southeastern counties of Constanta and Tulcea are under fog, diminished visibility warning, and in isolated areas by drizzle, glazed frost and hoarfrost, with a lower probability, though.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alpha Bank Sells Mall Plot in Timisoara Timisoara Centrum, a mall project valued at EUR90 million and announced by Alpha Group Investments and Ali Ergun Ergen in the spring of 2016, was canceled and Alpha Bank sold the 60,000 square meter plot to several investors.

Romania Sees Second Highest Auto Market Growth in EU in 2019 Romania saw the second highest rise in the number of new car registrations in the European Union in 2019, 23.4% to 161,500 units in 2019 compared with 2018, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) data show.

Health Ministry prepares action plan to grow trust in vaccination against HPV The Ministry of Health organised a working seminar on Thursday, attended by Romanian and foreign specialists, patients, family doctors, to prepare an action plan to inform and educate the population regarding the vaccine against HPV, but also about vaccination in general, shows a press release (...)

President Iohannis, quite skeptical about censure motion President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that he is quite skeptical about the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling of a censure motion against the Orban Government. "Statements are made in the heat of the moment, and everyone declares their acceptance or the other way around. To be (...)

BT: Romania House Prices After Inflation Adjustment Saw Annual Average Growth Rate Of 3% In 2015-2019 House prices in Romania grew on average 3% year-over-year, in nominal terms, in the first nine months of 2019, but fell nearly 0.9% after the adjustment for inflation, Eurostat data showed Thursday.

Romania Approves RON195M Financial Aid For Tarom The Romanian Government has decided in its Thursday meeting that state-owned airline Tarom will receive financial aid of RON195 million from the State Treasury, according to Ionel Danca, head of PM Chancellery.

President Iohannis: I support Government's demarche on responsibility assumption; it is the right way President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he supports the Government's demarche to assume responsibility in Parliament for the two-round mayoral elections.      "Today, the Government has decided to assume responsibility for the modification of the mayoral election law, namely it is intended (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |