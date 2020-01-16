Fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost take over Bucharest, along other 29 counties

Fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost take over Bucharest, along other 29 counties. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday morning issued several nowcasting Code Yellow for fog, glazed frost and hoarfrost for the Capital City of Bucharest and other 29 (out of 41) counties, valid in the next hours. According to the weather watchdog, by 11:00 am in Bucharest and the counties of Olt, Dolj, Mehedinti, Braila, Ialomita, Buzau, Prahova, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dambovita, Cluj, Alba, Covasna and the bottom area of the central counties of Brasov, Mures, Sibiu and Harghita fog is present, leading to a decline in visibility, below 200 m locally, and below 50 m in isolated areas. These zones will experience isolated layers of ice, glazed frost and hoarfrost from drizzle. Furthermore, until 10:00 am, similar phenomena will occur in the low area of the eastern counties of Bacau, Botosani, Suceava, Galati, Neamt, Vrancea, Iasi and Vaslui. By 9:00 am, the southeastern counties of Constanta and Tulcea are under fog, diminished visibility warning, and in isolated areas by drizzle, glazed frost and hoarfrost, with a lower probability, though.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]