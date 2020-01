Pillar II Pension Funds Post Average Yield of 11.8% in 2019

Pillar II Pension Funds Post Average Yield of 11.8% in 2019. Mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) had an average yield of 11.8% in 2019, the highest in the past nine years, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]